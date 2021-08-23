Taliban Fighters Head to Panjshir Valley

Almost the entirety of Afghanistan is under Taliban control now, but there are still few parts left that have not been captured by the group. Now the Taliban fighters are headed towards Panjshir Valley, a part that is still not under the control. They are slowly taking control over the leftover places in the country as well.

People are trying to run out of Afghanistan now. But also, some ex-government troops have gathered in Panjshir, north of Kabul, which has long been seen as an anti-Taliban stronghold. They are planning to overrun the Taliban.

"Hundreds of Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are heading towards the state of Panjshir to control it after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully," the group wrote on their Twitter account.

Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month and since then many people have been running to Panjshir. The anti-Taliban group is now training in Panjshir and is ready for anything. A spokesperson from the group shared that they are ready to fight. They will defend the country no matter what. The government forces have reunited now.

Now the Taliban has complete control over Afghanistan. The country is currently in a panic state with citizens desperately trying to flee. Women are scared for their safety and future and the life of their kids. It has become impossible to leave Afghanistan as the flights are getting canceled and the airport is in utter chaos. Thousands of people have flooded the airports in hopes of leaving as soon as possible. Amidst all this, when President Ashraf Ghani left the country a few days back, it caused even more unrest among the people.