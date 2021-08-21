Taliban Captures Indians Near Kabul Airport, Say Reports

The situation in Afghanistan doesn’t seem to be coming under control anytime soon. With the Taliban ruling the country, people are panicking and want to leave as soon as possible. Countries are trying to bring back their citizens who are stuck in Afghanistan. Among those waiting to get out of Afghanistan, are also many Indians.

According to the latest news, around 150 people, mostly Indians were captured by the Taliban. The group kidnapped these people from Kabul airport, who were waiting for evacuation. This happened on Saturday afternoon, reported the Kabul media.

Following this news by Kabul Now, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Waseq released his statement and said that it is not true. The Taliban are present around the airport, but the Indians are not their prisoners. They did not capture these people. Later it was reported that Indians are safe in Kabul and are now waiting for the documents to get processed.

While the documentation is taking place, Taliban men are questioning Indians. They brought in people for interrogation and as soon as they are done questioning, these people will be let off. They will be free to go to the Kabul airport. So the report about them getting kidnapped is a bit of a stretch.

Earlier during a news conference, the Taliban said that they are not here to cause chaos. The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that they do not want any issues. “They are here to prioritize everyone’s safety.” Mujahid also shared that they will try to convince the world superpowers and other countries that they have changed. There is nothing to fear and that they are only here to rule in peace.