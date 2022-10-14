An IIT Madras graduate Shubham Garg, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney was stabbed on October 6. As per reports in News 18 he was going home along the Pacific Highway , when he was stabbed eleven times by a man named Daniel Norwood who was arrested at the scene.

Reports stated that Shubham and his friends did not know the attacker and it seemed to be that of robbery attack.

The student who hails from Agra had gone to Australia in September this year. He has been hospitalized with stab wounds on his face, chest, and abdomen and his condition is serious but stable.

Meanwhile, help has been pouring in for the student from all quarters and News 18 reports state that the Indian Consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual and the Australian High Commission is facilitating visas for his family.

His sister shared the news on Twitter and sought help from the government of India. As per the latest update Shubham Garg's younger brother is likely to travel to Australia in a couple of days time to asses Shubham's condition.

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022

Further reports are awaited…

