Sydney Racial Attack: IITian Pursuing PhD Stabbed Multiple Times,1 Arrested

Oct 14, 2022, 16:19 IST
Indian international student Shubham Garg Multiple times stabbed in critical condition - Sakshi Post

An IIT Madras graduate Shubham Garg, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney was stabbed on October 6. As per reports in News 18 he was going home along the Pacific Highway , when he was stabbed eleven times by a man named Daniel Norwood who was arrested at the scene.

Reports stated that Shubham and his friends did not know the attacker and it seemed to be that of robbery attack.

The student who hails from Agra had gone to Australia in September this year. He has been hospitalized with stab wounds on his face, chest, and abdomen and his condition is serious but stable.

Meanwhile, help has been pouring in for the student from all quarters and News 18 reports state that the Indian Consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual and the Australian High Commission is facilitating visas for his family.

His sister shared the news on Twitter and sought help from the government of India. As per the latest update Shubham Garg's younger brother is likely to travel to Australia in a couple of days time to asses Shubham's condition.

Further reports are awaited…

Also ReadUS Hate Crime: After Dallas Woman, Indian-origin Man Racially Abuses Fellow Indian In Punjabi !


Read More:

Tags: 
australia
Indian student
Advertisement
Back to Top