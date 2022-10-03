Swedish Geneticist Svante Paabo Gets Nobel Prize in Medicine for Research on Evolution

Stockholm: Sweden’s Svante Paabo has won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for his discoveries on human evolution.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The Prize committee said Paabo achieved the seemingly impossible task of cracking the genetic code of one of our extinct relatives - Neanderthals.

Paabo has spearheaded research comparing the genome of modern humans and the Neanderthals and Denisovans, showing that there was mixing between the species.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo’s discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution helped explore our own evolutionary history and how humans spread around the planet.

Last year, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

Also Read: IAF Scrambles Jets After Bomb Scare Onboard China-bound Iranian Civilian Airliner

The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. The physics prize will be announced on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec 10.