Swansea Woman Dies 6 Years After Being Buried Alive By Her Fiance

A woman who was strangled and buried alive by her fiance tragically died six years after, from pneumonia caused by the attack, an inquest has heard. Going into detail, Stacey Gwilliam then 34 was attacked by her fiance Keith Hughes at Langland Bay, Swansea, in July 2015. Keith Hughes, a painter, and decorator had tried to 'snap her neck' before hiding her body as he fled to another place. Somehow, she crawled out of the grave and spent three months in the hospital learning how to walk and talk again.

Police arrested Hughes after he crashed Gwilliam's car, but he told officers: "You'll never find her". He was convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court in December 2015 and ordered to serve a minimum of eight-and-a-half years in prison .PC Tom Evans of South Wales Police told the hearing that Gwilliam "suffered with severe depression and anxiety and also suffered from pneumonia due to being buried alive". A post-mortem examination by Dr John Williams found that she died due to bronchopneumonia with combined drug toxicity.

