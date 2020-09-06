The coronavirus pandemic has created a different situation in the entire world. It affected every sector across the globe, and the hotel industry is one of the worst-hit.

Studies say that recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels could take until 2023 or later. A lot of industries are failing to make profits. In the current situation, eating out in a restaurant is a big no and many people are missing the dining out experience. Hotels and restaurants are closed and they are running with huge losses. To put an end to losses, a Sushi restaurant in Japan has come up with a bizarre idea.

According to the Japan Times, the restaurant is sending out bodybuilders to deliver the food to clients. After delivery, the bodybuilders will take off their shirts and the customers can take photos along with them.

This sushi restaurant in Japan is using bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers https://t.co/sm7p9BVG5C pic.twitter.com/sIi5qLLSTj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2020

The service, dubbed Delivery Macho, was set up by 41-year-old Imazushi chef Masanori Sugiura who is a professional competition bodybuilder. He is the third-generation owner of Sushi restaurant Imazushi in Anjo. Sugiura recruited some of his friends who have lost their work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This idea from Japanese Sushi chef Masanori Sugiura went viral. Now, the food delivery service is also doing well. According to reports he gets about ten orders a day and earns 1.5 million yen from the service.

(Video Courtesy: Reuters)