Supermarkets in Kuwait Remove Indian Products From Shelves Over Prophet Remarks Controversy

Amid the ongoing communal dispute in India regarding the criticism of the Prophet Muhammad, supermarkets in Kuwait have banned all the Indian products in their markets, as reported by the news agency AFP. Islamic countries have expressed their protest over the remarks of two BJP leaders on the Prophet Muhammad. Gulf countries like Qatar, Kuwait and Iran have summoned the Indian envoys and conveyed their objections.

In many Muslim countries, calls are being made on social media to ban Indian products. Facing backlash from the Muslim world, the BJP leadership has suspended the national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership.

"We, as Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept any kind of insult of the Prophet Muhammad," Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the supermarket store, told AFP. An official at the supermarket chain said a company-wide boycott was being considered.

Besides the governments of Muslim countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an organization of Muslim countries, has also expressed its indignation on the issue.

VIDEO: Superstores in Kuwait remove Indian products from their shelves after remarks on the Prophet Mohammed by an official in India's ruling party prompted calls on social media to boycott Indian goods pic.twitter.com/AD1J3wTY2g — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 6, 2022

Saudi Arabia has issued a statement condemning the controversial remarks made by the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet Muhammad. Reacting to this issue, BJP released a statement saying the party respects each and every religion in the country. The BJP party’s general secretary Arun Singh stated the party is vehemently opposed to any philosophy that degrades or demeans any sector or faith.

Meanwhile, the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has been booked for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a television debate. A case has been registered at the Pydhonie Police Station area in Mumbai under sections 295A, 153A, and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint by Raza Academy for her "remarks on the Holy Prophet of Islam on a National channel", news agency ANI reported.

After the video of Nupur Sharma’s objectionable comments on a TV channel went viral, the BJP spokesperson in her defence said the video has been edited before uploading on social media. In the meantime, Nupur Sharma received a summon to appear before Mumbra police on June 22 to record her statement over her controversial comment against the Prophet of Islam.

