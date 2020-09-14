Scientists are trying to find out different things about exoplanets (planets around other stars) like what these planets look like, what they are made of, and whether they may be habitable or even inhabited.

A recent study performed by a team of scientists from the University of Chicago and Arizona State University (ASU) says that some exoplanets may be made of diamonds. According to the research, "provided the right conditions, certain carbon-rich exoplanets can be made of diamonds and silica." ASU 's School of Earth and Space Exploration lead author Harrison Allen-Sutter said that, "These exoplanets are unlike anything in our solar system."

The bulk compositions of stars and planets are identical as they are formed from the same gas cloud. Planets like Earth have a very small diamond content (Earth's diamond content is around 0.001 percent).

Allen Sutter said that, "Regardless of habitability, this is yet another step that helps us understand and define our ever-increasing and growing exoplanet observations. The more we study, the more we can be able to interpret data from potential projects such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to explain the worlds beyond our own solar system."

To test this theory, the research team wanted to use high heat and high pressure to simulate the interior of carbide exoplanets. To do so, scientists used diamond-anvil high pressure cells at the co-author Shim 's Lab for Earth and Planetary Materials. Scientists are using sophisticated instruments to identify planets with the right properties and the right place around the stars where life could occur.