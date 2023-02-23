Strong Earthquake Hits Tajikistan, PM Modi Takes Stock of Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the developments in Tajikistan after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the eastern region of the country on Thursday.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time at a depth of about 20.5 km, according to the US Geological survey. The epicentre was Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China. No casualties have been reported so far.

“India is in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant GoI bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance,” according to media reports’ sources.

Notably, India dispatched relief material and rescue and medical teams to Turkiye after a power earthquake rattled the country earlier this month. Similarly, quake assistance was also provided to quake-hit Syria by the Indian government.

