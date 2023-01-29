Strong Earthquake Hits Pakistan, Second in Fortnight

Islamabad: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck parts of Pakistan on Sunday, however, there were no reports of any loss to life or property.

The quake’s depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan, according to the Meteorological Department.

The tremors hit the country around 12:54 pm. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranian Seismological Centre reported that the earthquake of magnitude 4.1 took place near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.

This is the second earthquake in the last 10 days. An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region on January 19, 2023. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Shabqadar, Swat, Kohat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Bannu and Charsadda areas.

Earlier on Saturday, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit the Turkey-Iran border in which dozens of houses were destroyed. Iranian media has termed the loss to property as ‘relatively high’.

Also Read: 10 Children Dead as Boat Carrying Madrasa Students Capsizes in Pakistan