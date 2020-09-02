A stray dog was found painted black and orange to resemble a big cat in Malaysia. Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia or the Malaysian Animal Association shared images of the dog on Facebook and wants people to come forward with the information related to the dog.

The group wrote on Facebook, "A mystery reward awaits those who come forward with complete information on the incident."

The animal rights groups expressed severe anger and demands that the culprit should be arrested. The post has got more than 3,000 shares and over 1,000 comments from users.

In the FB post shared by Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia shows the dog roaming the streets of an unidentified city, its fur painted in black and orange colours. Here is the post.

A user wrote, “The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you."

Another user wrote, “It looks funny for those who make it, but if ta person splashes paint on another person's body, only he knows how it feels."

But some section of people were amused by the mini tiger.

This is not the first time that a canine has been painted in colours to resemble a tiger. Last year, a farmer from Shivamogga of Karnataka also painted the fur of his dog to make it look exactly like a tiger. He did so in a bid to save his crops from monkeys as they were damaging the crop.

(Image Source: FB)