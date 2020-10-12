The dangerous coronavirus has killed many and the entire world is worrying a lot about it. The lifestyle of the people has been completely changed. Till date, a total of 1.04 M people have died and more than 37.4 M people have been infected. Scientists are working hard to find out from where the deadly virus has emerged out. We have been hearing different types of theories and now one more adds to the list. A study published in July this year says that the virus had come from space and reached Earth.

The research paper analyses the origin of two epidemics, the Candida auris induced fungal disease and the latest coronavirus pandemic. The paper reads, "These two epidemics display distinctive features and that they may have come from a space in-fall of infectious viruses and micro-organisms in cometary dust or meteorite-derived dust particles."

The study conducted by a group of researchers including Edward J Steele and N Chandra Wickramasinghe describes this theory of the space virus in detail, noting that when a meteor fell on Earth in October, the virus was spread across China, the epicentre of the pandemic.

A report in Express.co.uk quoted astrobiologist Chandra Wickramasinghe as saying that: "The sudden outbreak of a new coronavirus is very likely to have a space connection."

The study further explained that, "Coronavirus arrived through a meteorite, a presumed relatively fragile and loose carbonaceous meteorite, which was struck North-East China on October 11, 2019."

It further said that, "A reasonable assumption is that the fireball which struck 2,000 km North of Wuhan may have been part of a wide tube of debris the bulk of which was deposited in the stratosphere to fall over Wuhan. The viral debris and particles then made landfall in Wuhan and related regions about a month to 6 weeks later resulting in first cases of viral pneumonia caused by COVID-19 emerging in Wuhan regions late November 2019-early December 2019."

The scientists said that the coronavirus outbreak actually looks like a huge viral bomb explosion that has taken place near or over Wuhan. They further added that, "The radial fall-out of the disease-causing viral particles to land on the millions of people either laterally or from above." They also said that the coronavirus jumped from bats through snakes to humans is doubtful.