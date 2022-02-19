Storm Eunice Hits UK: Thousands Watch Pilots Land In London

Storm Eunice killed at least eight people in Europe on Friday and Britain's meteorological service issued its first-ever red weather warning for London. The storm is said to be the country's worst in three decades and the Met Office warned of significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds. Many roofs of the houses were blown off, trees uprooted and power lines were brought down. The red warning was already in place for parts of Cornwall and South Wales.

The Livestream, by BigJetTV, had 6,184,468 views. In the video, the pilots can be seen landing at London's Heathrow Airport amidst strong winds. The host, Jerry Dyer, is heard shouting over the wind, with phrases including "Well done, Sir or Madam!". He analyzed the landings, explaining the sudden movements as the sound of gusty winds could be heard in the background. Many planes have been forced to abort landings at Heathrow. Here is the video, just give a look at it.