Johannesburg: At least 22 young people were found dead at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London on Sunday. By late morning, the police had confirmed 22 deaths, but some feared that the toll would rise.

South African authorities are investigating the deaths as the cause of the deaths is still unclear. Brig. Tembinkosi Kinana, a police spokesman, said the police had received a call about 4 a.m. reporting deaths at the Enyobeni tavern.

Drinking is permitted in South African township pubs, commonly known as sheebens or taverns which are sometimes even located in family homes, where safety regulations are rarely enforced.

According to the state broadcaster SABC report, the deaths resulted from a possible stampede inside a popular tavern, but the details shared were too little to find the exact cause of death. Senior officials from the provincial government rushed to the scene, where at least six mortuary vehicles were lined up the residential street waiting to collect the bodies, an AFP correspondent reported

The bodies will be transported to state mortuaries where relatives are expected to help identify both male and female victims, said Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department.

Also Read: Twitterati Troll Madhavan for His ISRO Used Panchang for Mars Mission Remark

“We really cannot understand what has happened here,” the premier of Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, told reporters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to affected families. Cyril said he was worried about the circumstances under which young people, potentially under the age of 18 years, were allowed to gather at the tavern. Ramaphosa said in a statement the law must take its course once investigations conclude.