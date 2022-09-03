Sri Lankan Ex Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksha Returns To Country

Former President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksha returned to the country Friday seven weeks after he fled amidst the worst ever economic crisis faced by the island. An official told AFP, "There was a rush of government politicians to garland him as he came out of the aircraft."

Rajapaksa fled the island under military escort in mid-July following months of angry demonstrations blaming him for the nation's economic crisis. He sent in his resignation from Singapore before flying on to Thailand, from where he had petitioned his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate his return. According to the reports, he arrived from Bangkok through Singapore on a commercial flight.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," a defence official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

"We have just created a new security division to protect him after his return," the official added.

"The unit comprises elements from the army and police commandos."

