Sri Lankan Cricketer Roshan Mahanama Seen Serving Tea and Buns to Public in Queues

Amidst the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka, former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama was spotted serving tea and buns to people who were waiting in large lines outside the petrol pumps and stores, to buy fuel and cooking gas.

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues,” Mahanama tweeted.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times,” he also added.

The country is struggling with the worst economic conditions and a soaring rise in essential needs like food, water, medicine, cooking gas, and toilet papers, and a shortage of necessities. In view of this, the Sri Lanka government on Saturday announced to shut down all the schools and institutions for the coming week due to prolonged power cuts.

Sri Lankan Education Ministry advised organizing online classes for the students to avoid unnecessary commutes and conserve fuel.

The people of the country have been forced to wait in lines for hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

Also Read: Shooting at Moechella Music Concert on U Street in Washington DC