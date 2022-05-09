Amid clashes between Sri Lanka’s ruling party and anti-government protestors over the economic crisis on Monday, a senior lawmaker of the ruling party was found dead. In the violent attacks, five people were killed and over 150 others were injured.

Hours after the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapska, supporters of Mahinda family went on a rampage on the Colombo streets and by evening thousands of protestors took to streets and targeted supporters of Mahinda, set the houses of two former ministers on fire and destroyed a memorial built for the parents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Senior lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people for blocking his car in Nittambuwa area, police saidm, adding that one of the victims died of bullet injuries. Later, Amarakeerthi fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building. Enraged mob surrounded the building to attack the MP and then he took his own life with his revolver.

To control the violence and arson attack, the police fired tear gas shells and water cannons and declared an immediate curfew. President Gotabaya the curfew will be in place till 7 am on Tuesday.

