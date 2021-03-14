Sri Lanka To Shut Islamic Schools, Ban Burqa

The Sri Lankan government is set to close down Islamic schools and also ban the practice of wearing a burqa. According to the reports, this decision was taken keeping in mind national security and safety.

A minister shared the details of the decision and said that the government will be shutting down more than 1,000 Islamic schools. Along with this, there will also a ban on the burqa due to which a woman’s full face is covered. Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera said it a matter of national security and that he has already submitted papers for signing and approval.

Weerasekera added that the full face covering burqas are a sign of religious extremism. In early times, Muslim woman didn’t have to wear the burqa but now these extreme changes have come about. We (the government) will ban it.

Religious extremism is not just the reason behind this ban and it is not the first time that such a decision will be made. Back in 2019, the Islamic militants bombed hotels and churches, an act that killed more than 250 citizens. Post this incident, the wearing of the burqa was temporarily banned. This time the ban will be permanent.

The public security minister further said that nowadays people are just opening schools and teaching according to their preference. This is not correct. You can’t just open a school and teach whatever you like. The government will shut down more than 1,000 Islamic schools. He shared these schools were working against the nation’s education policy.

These decisions are being taken now and will be made official later.