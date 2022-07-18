Sri Lanka President Ranil Declares Emergency Ahead Of Presidential Election

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency with effect from Monday as anti-government protests continued to simmer and he wanted to quell social unrest gripping the country. "It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the notification released by Ranil said. The emergency was declared in a proclamation by Acting President Wickremesinghe in terms of Article 40(1)(C) of the Constitution, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act No. 28 of 1988, Daily Mirror reported.

This new development comes ahead of Presidential Election in Sri Lanka. The parliament of Sri Lanka met on Saturday to start the process of electing a new president. The top contenders in the race are Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party; Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior lawmaker and Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Gotabaya Rajapaksha submitted his resignation recently and it was accepted by Parliament on Friday. He flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after many protestors expressed anguish over mishandling the economic crisis that bankrupted the nation during his regime.