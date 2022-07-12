Sri Lanka: New President To Be Elected On July 20

Sri Lanka which is fully bankrupt and is facing a political crisis with no leader; the parliament will now elect a new president on July 20. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena made the announcement after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed him officially that he would resign on July 13, as he promised earlier.

"It was decided to summon the Parliament on July 15 and an announcement is to be made with regard to the vacancy for the post of Presidency that needs to be filled. On July 19, nominations would be called to appoint a new President through an election in the Parliament on July 20. According to the Constitution when the post of President is vacated, Parliament should be summoned within three days and an announcement should be made calling for nomination to appoint a new President. Thereafter, within two days, an election should be held," main opposition party Samagi Janawbalwegaya's (United People Front) General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara said.

Sri Lanka is facing economic turmoil the worst in 70 years. It is all known knowledge that the scores of protesters in Colombo stormed the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and set fire to the private residence of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, forcing the president to flee. On Sunday, opposition parties decided to form an all-party interim government after the two leaders resign.

