Special Security Agents Carry Putin's Poop, Pee In Suitcases

Russian President Vladimir Putin has bodyguards who would collect his fecal matter and urine in specially made suitcases. So shocking, right! Yes. What you read is absolutely correct. According to a recent report by Fox News Digital, Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer said: "Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services."

He further stated that "Putin wants to project the image that he will be ruling Russia indefinitely in order to deter any chaos associated with a change of power."

He also added that "While there is much speculation about Putin’s having a terminal illness, the intelligence about his health is inconclusive. Short of a terminal illness, Putin will likely be Russia’s president at least through 2024 and possibly through 2036, given that his popularity has skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine."

It is said that bodyguards with the Russian Federal Guard Service accompany Putin to his washroom during his travels. Reports say that Putin's Poop and Pee was collected for a long time and this activity was first noticed during his trip to France in 2017. A similar phenomenon was observed during his trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019. According to the reports, Putin was suffering from some illness.

