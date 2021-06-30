South Africa's Ex President Jacob Zuma Jailed For Contempt of Court

South Africa's top court handed Jacob Zuma, the country's former president, a 15-month prison sentence on Tuesday for "egregious" contempt of court after he refused to appear before graft investigators.

Zuma has been given five days to turn himself in, after which the police will be ordered to arrest him and send him to jail.

By imprisoning a former head of state for failing to reply to a corruption investigation, the verdict establishes a precedent for South Africa and a benchmark for the continent.

"Mr. Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is guilty of contempt of court," stated Sisi Khampepe of the Constitutional Court.

She remarked, "No one is above the law," referring to Zuma's "egregious onslaught on judicial integrity, the rule of law, and the constitution."

Zuma, 79, is accused of allowing the robbery of state funds during his nearly nine-year tenure in government, which ended in a disaster in February 2018 when he was driven out by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

In response to rising pressure, he established an inquiry committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, before leaving office.

He only gave one testimony, in July 2019, before staging a walkout and accusing Zondo of bias a few days later.

He then declined multiple requests to appear, citing medical reasons and preparation for a new corruption trial in certain cases.

She gave Zuma five days to turn himself up to the police in Johannesburg or Nkandla, a small town in the southeastern Kwa-Zulu Natal region where he lives.

If he fails to "render himself," the minister of police must take all necessary means to ensure that he "is transferred to a correctional centre" to begin the sentencing process within three calendar days after the period's expiration.