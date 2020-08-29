In a very tragic incident, a South African conservationist has been killed by one of the lions while he was taking them for a walk. The incident took place in South Africa’s northern Limpopo province. A 69-year-old West Mathewson was attacked by one of the two white lions which he rescued from a hunting farm. It is said that one of the animals became aggressive and injured West Mathewson.

Mathewson’s wife Gill, 65 tried her best to rescue her husband but was unable to do so. The two white lions reportedly escaped from the lodge in 2017 and killed a man working at Ngama Lodge. At the time, Mathewson said that the lions were not violent and said that he walks three to four hours a day with them.

According to the reports, Mathewson succumbed to injuries on the premises on Wednesday morning. Locals lovingly call him 'Uncle West.' He named the two lions as Demi and Tanner. Both the lions are reported to have been tranquilised after the incident and have been sent to an endangered species centre. The family is devastated by the loss.

A statement released by the family said that, "Heartbroken by the loss of their husband, father and grandfather. We find comfort and peace with the fact that he died while living his dream, being in nature and with his lions that were so close to his heart."