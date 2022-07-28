Mogadishu: At least 20 people were killed and 23 others injured as two explosions rocked the Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday, officials said.

The first attack was a suicide bombing that targeted officials in the town of Merca (Marka), the capital of Somalia's Lower Shabelle region. Mayor of the town, Abdullahi Ali Wafow, and 12 other people, including the mayor's advisers were killed in the explosion while a number of the mayor's bodyguards were wounded. Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the second incident, a bomb exploded at a busy livestock market in the town of Afgoye. The attack was a landmine explosion, police said.

According to the eyewitnesses, seven people were killed and 14 others wounded while 14 others wounded. Local media said the explosion killed two soldiers. However, the militant group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.