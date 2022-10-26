Skirmishes Between Indians, Khalistani Groups in Canada’s Brampton on Diwali 

Brampton (Canada): A video of pro-Khalistani group and India supporters clashing in Brampton, Canada on Diwali is going viral on social media. As per reports, the clashes between the groups erupted at Westwood Mall during the Diwali celebrations. Mississauga city police said the nearly 500 people clashed on Diwali night as two groups engaged in showing their flags to each other.

Reports suggested that among the people who were gathered at the mall’s parking lot, one group was heard raising ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and waving the Khalistani flag while the India supporters group shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and were carrying the Indian tricolour in their hands. One person is reported to have been injured in the clashes.

The Peel Regional Police tweeted that they received reports of a fight in the Goreway area Etude drives around 9.41 pm on Monday. However, police said it was not a large flight. Meanwhile, local Canadians have asked the authorities to take action against the mob who created chaos in the area.

Also Read: Congress Chief Kharge Dissolves CWC, Sets Up Steering Committee