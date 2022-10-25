Six Palestinians Killed in Israeli Forces Raid on Lion's Den in Nablus

Nablus: At least six Palestinians killed after Israeli forces raided the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, Palestinian officials said. Nearly 20 Palestinians were also injured in the deadly overnight raid in the old city of Kasbah of Nablus.

Five Palestinians were killed in the Israeli fire while the sixth man, identified as Qusay al-Tamimi (19), was killed in a separate clash near the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh. The deceased have been identified as Ali Khaled Antar (26), Mishal Baghdadi (27), Wadee al-Hawah (31), Hamdi Qayyem (30) and Hamdi Mohamed Sharaf ( 35).

In a statement, Palestinian President’s spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that “President Mahmoud Abbas is establishing urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people in Nablus.

According to the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raided a stronghold of an armed group called Lion’s Den in Nablus. The group has been blamed for the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier and string of attacks in the region.

Nablus city has been besieged by Israeli forces for more than two weeks. The IDF is targeting the Lion's Den group which had emerged recently to defend the city from incursions by Israeli forces.

إحباط عملية عدوان صهيونية على مدينة جبل النار نابلس، توثيق لحضات الإنسحاب والإشتباكات pic.twitter.com/KnjEFhxH1E — Barakat Mohammed (@MBarakat510) October 25, 2022

“Israel will never be deterred from acting for its security. Part of this squad are people who hurt Ido Baruch (Israeli soldier killed last month), and the moment they hurt us, IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, they should know it will end badly,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the Kan public radio on Tuesday morning.

