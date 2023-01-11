Six Injured in Knife Attack at Paris’ Gare du Nord Train Station 

Paris: At least six people, including a police officer were wounded after a ‘bladed weapon’ attack at Paris’s international Gare du Nord station on Wednesday morning, French authorities said.

An unnamed assailant started attacking people with a knife at 6.42 am local time and he was ‘neutralized’ a minute later. The Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said two police officers, who were returning home from a shift, shot at the attacker and he is currently ‘between life and death’ in hospital.

“Without the extremely rapid intervention, there would surely be deaths,” Gerald Darmanin said and thanked the police for their ‘courageous reaction’.

The suspect’s first victim was a man in front of the train station. After stabbing the man 15 times and seriously wounding him, the assailant attacked four other people and a police officer, the local media reports said. The medical condition of the first victim is stated to be critical.

The authorities are trying to establish if there was a motive for the Nord station attack. The ‘blade’ attack incident caused major delays at the Nord station in the morning.

