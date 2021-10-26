Singapore Telugu Samajam Mark Valmiki Birth Anniversary

Singapore Telugu Samajam, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Sri Padmavati Women's Degree, PG College Telugu Department, Malaysia Telugu Associations jointly organized Valmiki Jayanti celebrations on October 20th. As a part of the Jayanti, a virtual seminar was organized on the topic of Sundarakanda Navagraha Anugraha Deeksha.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was the Chief Guest at the inauguration which was held free of cost . Speaking on the occasion the TTD Chairman said that Valmiki Ramayana is a guide for mankind. It is said that Maharshi Valmiki wrote the Tretha Yuga Ramayana which could be followed even in the present era. AP Government Chief Whip and Chandragiri YSRCP MLA Dr. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who was present as the special guest, said that Ramayana is the recitation of human life. It is said that Valmiki Maharshi conveyed the uniqueness of Indian Sanathana Dharma to the world through the Ramayana.

Koti Reddy, President of the Singapore Telugu Samajam greeted everyone on the occasion and said that Valmiki Ramayana was a testament to a strong family system and that spiritual introspection would increase all through such devotional activities. He also said that the participants in the event will be presented with an international certificate of appreciation.

The virtual conference was attended by people from around 20 countries and was viewed by over 2000 people through YouTube and Facebook, said Jyotishwar Reddy, Vice President, Singapore Telugu Samajam.

