Singapore Airline Bumper Offers For International Travellers From India

India restarted International flights on March 27th, to mark the marketable international flight operations from India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) on March 28 blazoned fare deals starting at Rs 17,900 for an international trip from India to any key destination across the world.

Tickets to Southeast Asian destinations will start from Rs 17,900 on offer; tickets to Australia will be available at Rs 40,200 and to the United States at Rs 51,400. Flight tickets are being offered at a 15% discount.

Travellers who want to travel from India to Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States, and other countries in the SIA network will be able to avail of these special fares if they reserve their tickets between March 28 and April 23, 2022, for travel till September 30, 2022.

A statement given by the airline read, "To cater to the increased demand from India, SIA has not only resumed its A380 operations from Mumbai this month but will also launch the new A380 product from Delhi in April 2022. Furthermore, Indian travellers transiting through Singapore Changi Airport will have the chance to rediscover the magic of the world’s favourite and most-awarded international airport, including the iconic Jewel at Changi."

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager (India) for Singapore Airlines, said, "The resumption of listed commercial international passenger services from India is a veritably big development for us as it opens up our entire global network to Indian travellers after a two-year break. We continue to see strong demand from India and are auspicious that this move will inspire even more confidence for international travel from India."

He also added, "These special fares are our way of celebrating the occasion while contemporaneously offering our guests the impetus to plan their long-awaited overseas vacations in the coming months. In fact, Changi Airport’s instigative attractions and flawless transit experience also make it a favoured hub for our connecting passengers from India."

Presently, Singapore Airlines operates 65 flights weekly from eight megacities in India and will be gradually adding its frequency to pre-COVID-19 situations in the months to come.

Author - Shyamala Tulasi