Sikh Woman Shot Dead in Canada, Indian Parents Demand Justice for Daughter

The Indian parents of a 21-year-old woman from Punjab, who was shot dead in Canada’s Mississauga, have demanded justice for their daughter Pawanpreet Kaur.

Kaur died of injuries after she was shot multiple times outside a Petro Canada gas station in Mississauga on the night of December 3. The Peel Regional Police said the victim was an employee at the gas station. The police added Kaur was from Brampton and when they arrived she was lying in a pool of blood at the station and she could not be saved. The police are searching for a male suspect who was wearing a hoodie and hand gloves.

“We just want justice for our daughter. We won't get our daughter back, so we just want the killer to be found. The daughter we raised will never come back to us,” Devinder Singh, father of Pawanpreet Kaur, told local media.

Regretting the decision to send their 18-year-old daughter to Canada for studies, the parents said they had planned to settle permanently in Canada with their daughter.

The homicide unit of Peel Regional Police has taken over the Pawanpreet Kaur’s murder investigation. Todd Leach, the officer in charge of the homicide and missing persons bureau, said it was a maroon-coloured Sportek Ridgerunner mountain bike, likely a "stolen" one.

PUNJABI VERSION: Investigators release new video and appeal for witnesses in Mississauga Homicide Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to investigators at 905-453-3311 x3205 or @PeelCrimeStopp Please watch video: https://t.co/QuE5VWj5ln — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 8, 2022

“If you find that (bicycle) it is missing, please contact the homicide bureau, even if you have already previously reported it stolen,” Leach said in the video update.

