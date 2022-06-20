Shooting at Moechella Music Concert on U Street in Washington DC

Washington: In another incident of gun Violence in the US, several people, including a cop, were shot at a music event on U Street Northwest in Washington, DC. The shooting location is only a few miles from the White House, as per reports.

Reports stated that the shooting took place close to the site of a Juneteenth music concert “Moechella” on 14th and U Street. It is not clear whether there were more victims. It is known that one MPD officer was shot in the leg. The police has cordoned off the area.

Check out DC union police tweet on the incident

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

There has been an increase in the number of shooting cases across the US in the recent days. President Joseph Biden had sought ban on assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

“We need to ban assault weapons. … if we can’t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability,” the US President had said.



He added, “It’s about protecting children. It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting communities. It’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, to go to church without being shot and killed."

“This is not about taking away anyone’s guns…we believe that we should be treating responsible gun owners as examples of how every gun owner should behave,” he said.