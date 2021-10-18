Sharif Cleric Says Behead Person Who Placed Quran at Durga Idol Deity, Stokes Controversy

Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, a preacher from Furfura Sharif and the founder of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), sparked rage when he said people who allegedly placed a copy of the Quran near the Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh should be "beheaded.” In a video that captured the incident, Abbas Siddiqui is heard saying in Bangla that whoever is responsible for placing the copy of the Quran near a deity's feet at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh should be "beheaded."

Siddiqui was seen making these demands at a program in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday. He further added that it was wrong to be part of a religious event like Durga Puja, the Muslim youngsters are getting involved in wrongdoings.

He further recalled another incident and said that a few years back there was a Durga Puja pandal theme, Kaaba, being created a few years back. Why don't you assume Islam since the Kaaba is liked by all?

Three individuals were killed a few days ago in an attack on a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla. In Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, and Cox's Bazar's Pekua, violence was reported near temples. Siddiqui was quick to post a video on Facebook shortly after the attack video went viral; asking for an investigation into the issue that few people or an individual allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja pandal.

On the other hand, the BJP has called for Abbas Siddiqui's arrest over his comment. BJP MP Rahul Sinha claimed that Abbas Siddiqui was attempting to destabilize the communal atmosphere of the state, and he urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek Siddiqui's arrest.