Shanghai: COVID Lockdown Relaxed In Few Places Due To Food, Essentials Shortage

Shanghai which has been on a strict lockdown after a surge in COVID cases was forced to relax rules in certain places after people were unable to receive food supplies and other essential items.

Shanghai registered more than 26,000 new locally transmitted cases with 914 symptomatic cases prompting authorities to reclassify the city’s 16 districts as per the severity of the Covid-19 Omicron variant outbreak over the past 14 days.

Local residents were seen complaining about the authorities' stringent rules which had hampered the deliveries of food and daily essentials, disrupted supply chains, and left children separated children from their parents.

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

In some cases also led to the brutal killings of pets owned by people who tested COVID positive.

Pets from people getting tested positive for covid are being collected to be killed in #Shanghai #China.#CCP is evil. pic.twitter.com/jc2P5K2f5W — Germs of Woke CCP (@GermsofCCP) April 10, 2022

There were also a few videos of people found dead after committing suicide due to the extended lockdown, some of which we would rather not share. With over 26 million people under full lockdown, there is an extreme food and medicine shortage leading to riots and protests happening in many places across the place. Residents were struggling to access food or medical care.

