Several Killed, Dozens Injured in Egypt’s Bus Crash

Cairo: At least 22 people were killed and 33 others injured in a deadliest car crash near Egypt’s Minya province on Tuesday, officials said. There were 45 passengers in the bus when it crashed into the stationary truck near al-Barsha village.

The bus was heading to Cairo, when it rammed into the parked vehicle in the city of Malawi, about 220 km south of the national capital.

“The truck was parked on the side of the road to change a tyre when it was hit from behind by the bus travelling from Sohag governorate to Cairo,” a statement from the governorate said.

Ambulances were rushed to the scene and injured persons were shifted to hospitals in Minya. Footage from the accident site posted by local authorities showed a mangled bus with heavy damages in the front half apparently from the crash.

