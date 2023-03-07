Several Hindu Students Attacked Over Holi Celebration in Pakistan University

Lahore: At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community were attacked by the members of a radical Islamic student organisation for playing Holi on the Punjab University campus on Monday.

As per reports, around 30 Hindu students had gathered at the Law College of Punjab University on Monday to celebrate the festival of colours. Several members of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) arrived at the spot and started attacking the students while objecting to the Holi celebrations on the campus.

“As students gathered at the lawns of the law college, the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists forcibly stopped them from celebrating Holi, which led to a clash resulting in injuries to 15 Hindu students,” Kashif Brohi, an eye witness told PTI.

Brohi claimed the Hindu students had taken prior permission from the university for Holi celebration. Khet Kumar, one of the injured students, alleged that when they protested the attack outside the Vice Chancellor office, the guards also attacked them.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University spokesman Khurram Shahzad told PTI that the permission was granted only for indoor celebrations. He added that the varsity administration has ordered an inquiry into the attack.

