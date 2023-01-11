Kabul: Several feared dead after an explosion occurred outside the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ building in Kabul on Wednesday afternoon, local media reported. Turkey and China also have their embassies in the area.

According to reports, more than 20 people are reportedly killed in the bomb attack. The police have confirmed the attack and the area has been cordoned off.

The police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters that the blast took place around 4 pm local time in Afghanistan’s capital, however, declined to share the details about the number of casualties in the explosion.

Video: Victims of the blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul are taken to the Emergency Hospital.

Some of the residents are waiting outside the hospital, looking for their relatives who have been harmed in the blast.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/7nJVqNNSw8 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 11, 2023

It may be recalled here that 10 people were killed in a recent explosion outside of Kabul’s military airport.

