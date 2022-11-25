Several Dead in High-rise Building Blaze in China's Xinjiang

Beijing: A blaze in a high-rise residential building has killed 10 people in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nine persons were also injured in the fire incident which broke out on Thursday night in the regional capital of Urumqi.

According to the officials, the firefighters extinguished the fire in about three hours.



“Ten people died despite emergency treatment,” Xinhua reported. It also added that the injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening.

As per reports, the fire broke out on the 15th floor of the high-rise building in the community of Tianshan District and soon it spread to higher floors. The authorities said they were investigating the cause of the fire. Later, the state-run broadcaster CCTV reported the blaze was caused by an electric socket extension in a bedroom.

A few days ago, 38 people were killed in a deadly fire accident at an industrial trading company in Anyang city of Henan province. The probe revealed that sparks during welding operations caused the fire which engulfed the cotton fabric in the factory.

