Several Dead in High-rise Building Blaze in China's Xinjiang
Beijing: A blaze in a high-rise residential building has killed 10 people in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nine persons were also injured in the fire incident which broke out on Thursday night in the regional capital of Urumqi.
According to the officials, the firefighters extinguished the fire in about three hours.
“Ten people died despite emergency treatment,” Xinhua reported. It also added that the injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening.
As per reports, the fire broke out on the 15th floor of the high-rise building in the community of Tianshan District and soon it spread to higher floors. The authorities said they were investigating the cause of the fire. Later, the state-run broadcaster CCTV reported the blaze was caused by an electric socket extension in a bedroom.
位于乌鲁木齐天山区的“吉祥苑”小区居民楼今日突发大火，据当地互联网评论所得到的消息称已有两名。#维吾尔 儿童遇难。这个区域是维吾尔人密集住宅区，也是疫情管控最严格的区域。#中共反人类防疫 pic.twitter.com/PWfsdQLeZA
— 维吾尔时报中文 （维吾尔之声） (@Uyghurtimescn) November 24, 2022
A few days ago, 38 people were killed in a deadly fire accident at an industrial trading company in Anyang city of Henan province. The probe revealed that sparks during welding operations caused the fire which engulfed the cotton fabric in the factory.
Also Read: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Thriller Drishyam 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club