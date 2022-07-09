See How World Reacted to Assassination Of Japan's Shinzo Abe

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while he was delivering an election campaign speech on a street in Nara around 11:30 am. He was struck by a bullet in the chest. He was immediately transported to Nara Medical University at 12:20 pm (local) time and passed away at 5:03 pm (local time).

The death of Shinzo Abe raised many questions about the security measures for public figures in Japan. It is all known knowledge that politicians make direct appeals to voters outside train stations and supermarkets during the campaigning season.

Condolences poured in from across the world after the news of Shinzo Abe being shot dead broke out. See how the world reacted to the assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe.

India on Friday announced one-day national mourning over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated onJuly 8.

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) also issued a statement expressing shock at the assassination of Shinzo Abe. "We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries," the statement read.

“The assassination of Shinzo Abe is incredibly shocking and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend," tweeted Trudeau.

US President Joe Biden said, “I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief.”

South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted, "I send my condolences to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's family and the Japanese people. An act of terrorism during an election is a brutal attack against the very foundation of democracy. It is utterly unacceptable, and I strongly condemn such an attack."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, "Horrible news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am extending my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse."

The outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

