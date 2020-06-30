India is going to witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020 on 5th July and it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned in a straight line then the moon moves into the Earth's shadow forming a lunar eclipse. Stargazers will get an opportunity to see some spectacular visuals. Now before people witness Lunar Eclipse 2020, a few incredible photos captured by Inory Eye on July 2, 2019 are going viral

In the photos, one could see moon casting its long shadow on the Earth. The shadow's path not only travelled across the South Pacific Ocean but also passed over some of Argentina and Chile. For the people who are watching it from the surface of the earth, it is like Moon briefly covering the sun. But for 'Inory Eye', the camera, installed on Longjiang 2 - a microsatellite had been orbiting the Moon - was completely different. Inory Eye was developed by the students, and it was carried into lunar orbit as a part of China’s Longjiang-2 satellite. The camera recorded wonderful images of the eclipse's shadow as it traversed the Earth.

The Chinese satellite Longjiang-2 is a very small microsatellite that has been launched in 2018 as part of the Chang'e 4 mission.Earlier, Longjiang 1 was launched and it failed to enter lunar orbit. Longjiang 1 and were designed to study very low frequency radio waves from distant stellar objects.

A radio transmitter was used by the students at the Harbin Institute of Technology. According to the reports Ming-Chuan Wei of Harbin Institute of Technology planned the commands required for capturing the pictures. After the photographs were taken, they were uploaded to a satellite by German amateur radio astronomer, Reinhard Kuhn. Then, the images have been processed here on Earth by a group of amateur space observers operating the Dwingeloo Telescope in The Netherlands. After downloading the images, the space observers noticed that the photographs captured by the camera have an off-putting purple hue. Jason Major, a graphic designer, a photographer and a space exploration fanatic at Lights in the Dark worked on the images and gave the Earth and the Moon their natural colours back.