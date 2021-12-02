Saudi-Led Airstrikes Hit Houthi-Controlled Military Camps in Yemen

New Delhi: According to local media sources, Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The attacks struck the al-Daylami facility, which is next to Sanaa International Airport, and the armoured first division camp, which is surrounded by civilian neighbourhoods, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency. Both camps are located on Sanaa's northern outskirts.

According to the Xinhua news agency, powerful explosions were heard across the capital following the attacks on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the coalition, the attacks targeted stockpiles and workshops for storing and building ballistic missiles in both camps in Sanaa, according to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV.

The Houthi movement, which is supported by Iran, has recently increased cross-border missile and drone strikes on Saudi cities. The Yemeni rebel organisation launched a strong attack against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army in February to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.