Saudi Crown Prince Won't Take Calls from White House on Oil Prices

New Delhi: According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House sought unsuccessfully to organise calls between President Biden and the de facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the US worked to rally international support for Ukraine and contain a spike in oil prices.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan both turned down the United State's attempts to speak with Biden in recent weeks, according to the officials, as Saudi and Emirati officials have become more public in recent weeks in their disapproval of US strategy in the Gulf.

The monarchies of the Persian Gulf have indicated that they will not bring down oil prices unless Washington helps them in Yemen and elsewhere.

"There was some waiting for a phone call, but it didn’t happen. It was part of the opening of the tap," the WSJ reported, citing the interlocutor's statements.

According to Axios, Washington intends to persuade Riyadh to raise oil production.

To accomplish this, US President Joe Biden may travel to Saudi Arabia in the spring.

This tour will demonstrate "the severity of the global energy crisis," according to the journal.

President Joe Biden of the United States has already ordered the release of 30 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve.