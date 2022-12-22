Saudi Arabia Urges Taliban to Reverse University Ban for Afghan Women

Saudi Arabia called on Afghan caretaker government to reverse its decision on banning women from pursuing higher education in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed surprise and regret of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the decision to deny Afghan girls the right to university education.

The Kingdom said, “This decision raises surprise in all Islamic countries.”

“Banning women from higher education contradicts with giving Afghan women their full legal rights, foremost of which is the right to education that contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity for Afghanistan and its people,” the statement read.

