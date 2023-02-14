Saudi Arabia To Send First Woman Into Space Woman Into Space

Four years after women were first allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom will now send its first female astronaut into space.

As per reports in Arab News Rayyanah Barnawi will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) during the second quarter of 2023.

In a gender balance the Saudi Kingdom will be sending Barnawai and a male astronaut Ali AlQarni to the ISS. They will join the crew of the Axiom Space’s second all-private astronaut mission to the ISS.

“The step aims to empower Saudi capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the promising opportunities offered by the space industry”, the Saudi Press Agency said.

It is a mission in which we conduct experiments and research for humanity and reflect the aspiration of every citizen on the land of this country.

Saudi Arabia Towards Space 🇸🇦

Saudi Space Commission Chairman Abdullah Al-Swaha said the Kingdom’s leadership aims to increase graduates’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to nurture innovation in space sciences through its support for the space program.

The Saudi Human Spaceflight Program includes the training of two more astronauts, Mariam Fardous and Ali AlGamdi, on all mission requirements.

لكل رحلة روّادها.. ولكل مهمّة أبطالها!

السعودية #نحو_الفضاء Every journey has its pioneers, and every mission has its heroes!

Saudi Arabia Towards Space.

Saudi Arabia Towards Space. pic.twitter.com/tXOQwrtB4m — الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) February 12, 2023

The spaceflight is scheduled to launch from the United States to the International Space Station.

