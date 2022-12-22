Saudi Arabia: ETEC Bans Abaya in Examination Halls

The Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) announced the female students will no longer be allowed to wear the abaya in exam halls.

ETEC, which is responsible for accrediting educational and training systems, along with the Ministry of Education, said that female students must wear school uniforms inside exam halls, which adhere to the kingdom’s public decency regulations.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia also announced that the abaya would no longer be legally enforced.

The move was made by the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, as the country continues to see an expansion in women’s rights including a decision to allow women to attend mixed public sporting events and the right to drive cars from this summer.

