Sadhguru Talks to KTR at Telangana Pavilion at WEF Davos

Noted Indian Spiritual leader Sadhguru in conversation with Minister KTR at the Telangana Pavilion WEF Davos. The Save Soil movement and a range of Environmental issues were discussed during the session. Telangana IT Minister KTR praised Sadguru’s brainchild ‘Save Soil movement’

KTR highlighted various programs taken up by the Govt of Telangana for for the welfare of farmers and the environment Spiritual leader Sadhguru stated that the programs of Telangana Govt are making a great difference to the society. He appreciated the leadership of Telangana Govt for the good work.