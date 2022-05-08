Kyiv: At least Sixty people are feared to have been killed after a Russian bomb hit a school in eatsern Ukraine even as Moscow continues its offensive in Mariupol. About 90 people were taking shelter in the building at the time of attack, the governor of the Luhansk region said.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces bombed a school in Bilohorivka on Saturday afternoon. “The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings,” he added.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: AP Government Permits Hike In Price Of Tickets

The Ukraine-Russia war has entered into 11th week and the Ukraine’s military has effectively defended the country against attack and flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the early days of the conflict. Ukraine’s military says retreating Russian forces destroyed three bridges on a road northeast of the Kharkiv city to slow down the Ukrainian advance.

Meanwhile, Russia is gearing up to celebrate Victory Day on May 9 as the country remembers the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany on this day.

Reacting to Russia's national event, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Sunday address said, “The evil has returned. Again.” while adding, “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”