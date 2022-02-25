Russian Forces Capture Chernobyl, Site of World's Worst Nuclear Disaster

Kyiv: Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to a presidential adviser, after a tough battle with Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials, according to adviser Myhailo Podolyak, are unaware of the present state of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian forces were attempting to take the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

In April 1986, a nuclear reactor at a factory 130 kilometres (80 miles) north of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, exploded, scattering radioactive waste over Europe.

A protective bunker was built over the destroyed reactor several years ago to prevent radioactive leaks.