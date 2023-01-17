Moscow: People in the world's coldest city in Russia are covering their bodies in multiple layers like a ‘cabbage’ to protect themselves from the unprecedented cold.

Temperature in Yakutsk region located in Siberia has dropped as low as -50 degrees Celsius making it the coldest region in the world.

The local people of this mining city are used to -40 degrees Celsius temperature during winters, however, this week the city’s temperature plunged to an all time low at -50 degrees Celsius.

The locals are worried about the impact of cold winters on the energy infrastructure of the city.

Me trying to take a perfect picture 🤣 They say we had -54C in Yakutsk, Russia, today. Could you spot a building in the end?! pic.twitter.com/4WVPgMOqq0 — Bolot Bochkarev (@yakutia) January 17, 2023

The residents are accustomed to the intense cold temperatures, however, they are trying to stay warm.

“Just dress warmly. In layers, like a cabbage,” Nurgusun Starostina told global news agency Reuters.

