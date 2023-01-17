Russia: Yakutsk Residents Dress Like Cabbage as Temperature Drops to Minus 50

Moscow: People in the world's coldest city in Russia are covering their bodies in multiple layers like a ‘cabbage’ to protect themselves from the unprecedented cold. 

Temperature in Yakutsk region located in Siberia has dropped as low as -50 degrees Celsius making it the coldest region in the world. 

The local people of this mining city are used to -40 degrees Celsius temperature during winters, however, this week the city’s temperature plunged to an all time low at -50 degrees Celsius. 

The locals are worried about the impact of cold winters on the  energy infrastructure of the city. 

The residents are accustomed to the intense cold temperatures, however, they are trying to stay warm. 

“Just dress warmly. In layers, like a cabbage,” Nurgusun Starostina told global news agency Reuters. 

