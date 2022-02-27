Ukraine Removes Road Signs to Confuse Russian Forces

Russia has launched a brutal attack on Ukraine and now the Russia pulled back some troops from its border along Ukraine. A curfew has been imposed in Kyiv and residents have been asked to stay indoors until Monday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday rejected a US offer to evacuate, saying he needs ammunition, not a ride. On the other hand, thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country amid a war. According to the reports 198 people were killed.

Now, the news is that a Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said that it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country."The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday. "Let us help them get straight to hell."

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, former US president Donald Trump condemned the invasion of Russian forces into the Ukraine and blamed the Biden administration for allowing it to happen.

He said, "The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It's an outrage and an atrocity that should never have happened. It never would have occured... We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine."

Also Read: ​India May Be Heading To Stagflation Due To Russia Invasion In Ukraine