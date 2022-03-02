Russia Ukraine War: Moldova Borders Opened For Incoming Indian Students

India is putting all its efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high level review meeting on February 27. More flights are being operated over the next few days to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine. Modi said that safety of Indian citizens and evacuating them has been the top priority.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who left for Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine said, "Moldova’s borders have been opened for incoming Indian students. Proper shelter and food arrangements will be made. Talks are on to make arrangements for their journey to Bucharest for onward flight to India."

Five Air India wide body planes - Four to Bucharest and one to Budapest- and two IndiGo flights, one each to Budapest and Bucharest are going to operate till March 2 as part of Operation Ganga, the mission code for the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. Red Cross also agreed to help with the evacuation. On Saturday and Sunday, 1000 Indian were evacuated on four flights.